Connable Office Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,466,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,844,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

