Connable Office Inc. Buys New Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,426. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $75.62.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

