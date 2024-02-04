Connable Office Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 101.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,189. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
