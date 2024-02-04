Connable Office Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.74. 12,570,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,219,873. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

