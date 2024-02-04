Connable Office Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 46.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 464,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,365. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

