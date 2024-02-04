Connable Office Inc. Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.06. The company had a trading volume of 521,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $146.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

