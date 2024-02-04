Connable Office Inc. Invests $17.74 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 254,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,743,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. 7,820,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.