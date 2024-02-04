Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,217 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Amgen Increases Dividend

AMGN stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,973. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $325.77. The company has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.67 and a 200 day moving average of $272.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

