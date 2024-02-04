Connable Office Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $709.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $714.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $657.27 and its 200 day moving average is $594.22.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,752 shares of company stock worth $12,223,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.