Connable Office Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $407.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.18 and its 200-day moving average is $392.34.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

