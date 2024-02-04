Connable Office Inc. Sells 47 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $33.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,519.65. 124,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,552.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,434.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,403.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

