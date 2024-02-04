Connable Office Inc. Sells 629 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.05. 1,159,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,252. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $342.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.95 and its 200-day moving average is $287.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

