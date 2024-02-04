Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 4,802,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,231,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

