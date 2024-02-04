Contrasting Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) & Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) and Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Entravision Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Entravision Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Starco Brands has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entravision Communications has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Entravision Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Starco Brands and Entravision Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and Entravision Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -9.21% -12.81% -6.53% Entravision Communications 0.11% 3.15% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and Entravision Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million 9.00 $810,000.00 ($0.01) -15.00 Entravision Communications $956.21 million 0.36 $18.12 million $0.01 390.39

Entravision Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands. Starco Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entravision Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Entravision Communications beats Starco Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

(Get Free Report)

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties. It also offers a suite of end-to-end digital advertising solutions, including digital commercial partnerships services, as well as advertising customers billing and technological and other support services, including strategic marketing and training; and Smadex, a programmatic ad purchasing platform that enables advertising customers or ad agencies to purchase advertising electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns through online marketplaces. In addition, the company provides a mobile growth solution, such as managed services to advertisers looking to connect with consumers on mobile devices; and digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers. Further, it sells advertisements and syndicated radio programming solutions through its Entravision radio network. The company operates various television stations; and Spanish-language radio stations. It serves advertisers from various industries, such as e-commerce, retail, entertainment, gaming, delivery services, financial technology, communications, lifestyle, and travel. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.