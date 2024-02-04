Contrasting World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE) & Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE – Get Free Report) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares World Moto and Magna International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get World Moto alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Moto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magna International $41.91 billion 0.39 $592.00 million $3.61 15.80

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than World Moto.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Moto N/A N/A N/A Magna International 2.47% 12.36% 4.69%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares World Moto and Magna International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for World Moto and Magna International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Moto 0 0 0 0 N/A Magna International 0 9 6 0 2.40

Magna International has a consensus target price of $66.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Magna International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magna International is more favorable than World Moto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Magna International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magna International beats World Moto on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Moto

(Get Free Report)

World Moto, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells moto-meter products and services primarily in Thailand. Its principal product is the moto-meter, which provides moto-taxi fare metering and other communication capabilities. The company also develops moto-meter related smartphone application, which connects directly to the moto-meter through a secure Bluetooth connection and can access real-time data from the moto-meter, and enables customers to view driver profiles and ratings before getting on a motorcycle taxi. In addition, it develops Yes, a concierge service that enables persons to order products and have them delivered to their address by motor scooter; and HailYes, an integrated mobile platform, which instantly connects consumers to transport and commerce services in a local community, as well as Wheelies, an advertising product that displays static and streaming media on the wheels of motorcycles and automobiles. The company markets its products through social media, direct sales, and trade shows. World Moto, Inc. is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis, exterior, and roof systems, as well as battery enclosures and engineering and testing services, including fascia and trims, front end modules, integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, breakthrough lightings, quarter windows, encapsulated glasses, and side doors. The Power & Vision segment offers ?electric drive systems and components, such as emotors, inverters, onboard chargers, gearboxes, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid drives, dual and hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, driveline components, and ICE; engineering services; advanced driver assistance systems sensors and, and electronic control units; interior and exterior mirrors, camera and driver monitoring systems and electronics, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; forward, rear, and auxiliary lighting products; latching, door modules, window, power closure, and hinges and wire forming systems; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for World Moto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Moto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.