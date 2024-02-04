Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Raised to C$5.80

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$5.40 to C$5.80 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.19.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTS

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTS opened at C$4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$995.14 million, a PE ratio of -97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.37.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of C$710.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5805627 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.