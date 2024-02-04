Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Copart by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 102,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 27,549 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Copart by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,871,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,204,000 after buying an additional 3,921,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,931. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

