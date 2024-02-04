Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.34. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 47,487 shares traded.
Cortexyme Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.
Institutional Trading of Cortexyme
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 73,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
