Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27,070.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $62.42. 14,618,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,158,108. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

