Costello Asset Management INC Buys 1,850 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,023,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.24. 12,839,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

