Costello Asset Management INC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,338 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.9% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,234,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,777,938. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

