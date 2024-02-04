Costello Asset Management INC Has $52,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,220 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 151,782 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 83,407 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 98,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,390. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

