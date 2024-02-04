Costello Asset Management INC Reduces Stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in York Water were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,494. The firm has a market cap of $515.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $46.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 33.44%. Research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

