Costello Asset Management INC Sells 352 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,951,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,247. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $64.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.