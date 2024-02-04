Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $154.37 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $154.37 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,642,104 coins and its circulating supply is 315,354,874 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

