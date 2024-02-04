CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of CSX by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,771,000 after acquiring an additional 680,632 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of CSX by 19.8% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,383,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

