CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. CSX has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

