CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 88,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 382,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $5,111,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

