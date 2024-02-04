CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,948 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,539,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,611,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

