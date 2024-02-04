D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Boosted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $146.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

