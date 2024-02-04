Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.2% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average of $231.96. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.