Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.33. 2,819,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,265. The company has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $248.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average of $231.96.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

