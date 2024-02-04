Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.
Danaher Price Performance
Danaher stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.33. 2,819,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $248.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.96. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.