Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.00.

NYSE:DHR opened at $246.33 on Wednesday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $248.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.96. The company has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

