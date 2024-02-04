DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,914,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 305,562 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.