Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 26.250-26.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY24 guidance to $26.25-26.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $837.33.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $882.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $709.16 and a 200-day moving average of $604.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 37.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

