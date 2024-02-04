DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $21.94 Average PT from Analysts

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.94.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
NYSE:DBRG opened at $19.96 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $20.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.93.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $477.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
