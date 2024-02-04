Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 8,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

