Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Down 1.3%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$58.23 and last traded at C$58.63. 71,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 63,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.39.

Several brokerages have commented on DCBO. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,172.60 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total transaction of C$615,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Alessio Artuffo sold 80,000 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.66, for a total transaction of C$5,172,864.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 989,000 shares of company stock worth $45,388,464. Insiders own 42.99% of the company's stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

