Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Lessened by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.71. 2,452,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.82.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

