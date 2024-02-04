Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $268.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.47 and a 200-day moving average of $292.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

