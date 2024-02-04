Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 96,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 634,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

