Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,047,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,748,000 after buying an additional 784,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

Sysco stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

