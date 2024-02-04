Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.2% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,749,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after buying an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $144.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

