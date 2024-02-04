Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

