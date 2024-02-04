Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $154.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.