Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 18,233 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

