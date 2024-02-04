Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 201 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 119,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 36,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Visa by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 80,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 66,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $277.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $279.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

