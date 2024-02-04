Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 5,285 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

