Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 651 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $113.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.23.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

